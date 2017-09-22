A Stoner’s Pizza Joint franchise is coming to Beaufort County

Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s newest location will open on Hilton Head Island later this month, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.
The franchise has multiple locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, with the closest locations in Pooler and Savannah.
Menu items found at the restaurant’s other locations include specialty pizzas such as Bar-B-Q Pork, Buffalo Chicken and Taco Pizza along with classics like calzones, sandwiches and stromboli.
The restaurant will be at 70 Pope Ave. in the Coligny area, according to its website.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
