File photo
File photo

Food & Drink

A Stoner’s Pizza Joint franchise is coming to Beaufort County

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 22, 2017 2:43 PM

Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s newest location will open on Hilton Head Island later this month, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.

The franchise has multiple locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, with the closest locations in Pooler and Savannah.

Menu items found at the restaurant’s other locations include specialty pizzas such as Bar-B-Q Pork, Buffalo Chicken and Taco Pizza along with classics like calzones, sandwiches and stromboli.

The restaurant will be at 70 Pope Ave. in the Coligny area, according to its website.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts 2:37

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts
Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways
What restaurants are still open in downtown Beaufort? 1:10

What restaurants are still open in downtown Beaufort?

View More Video