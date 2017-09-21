6 reasons why you must try — and learn to love — boiled peanuts at the Bluffton festival this weekend

More Videos

Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim 0:45

Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim

Pause
Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278 0:52

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 2:42

Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 1:09

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 3:26

Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico

Hilton Head mayor receives phone call, texts for family emergency during council meeting 0:31

Hilton Head mayor receives phone call, texts for family emergency during council meeting

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Police chase truck the wrong way on I-95 in Florence County area 0:51

Police chase truck the wrong way on I-95 in Florence County area

Beaufort County Dixie Boys celebrate their championship 0:38

Beaufort County Dixie Boys celebrate their championship

  • Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

    Boiled peanuts are a Lowcountry classic. But they're an acquired taste. We asked a few Island Packet-Beaufort Gazette staff members to give them a try, and, well, they're not for everyone.

Boiled peanuts are a Lowcountry classic. But they're an acquired taste. We asked a few Island Packet-Beaufort Gazette staff members to give them a try, and, well, they're not for everyone. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Boiled peanuts are a Lowcountry classic. But they're an acquired taste. We asked a few Island Packet-Beaufort Gazette staff members to give them a try, and, well, they're not for everyone. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Food & Drink

6 reasons why you must try — and learn to love — boiled peanuts at the Bluffton festival this weekend

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

September 21, 2017 10:03 AM

A coworker from the Midwest tried them and said she wasn’t impressed.

A buddy from Texas — who likes them but doesn’t love them — says they taste like black-eyed peas, but saltier.

My dad says that, for folks outside the South, they’re an acquired taste. Like beer. This, from a man who doesn’t drink, except for the times he might take a pull or two off his son’s longneck.

He calls boiled peanuts a “delicacy.” A “wet” one. “Slimy.”

I don’t know why you’re not itching to try this food, what some folks have called “the caviar of the South” — a nickname other folks have given pimento cheese. I’ve never had caviar.

And seeing as how the Non-Existent Caviar Festival isn’t in town this weekend — but the 6th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Fesitval is — I’ll have to wait a little longer before trying the fish eggs.

You, though, on the verge of trying your first boiled peanuts — I salute you. I hope you like them. Here’s a few reasons you should.

1. Fidgety? Socially awkward?

Maybe you need something to do with your hands in a social setting, where you’re stuffing your face and trying to make conversation. Cracking peanut shells calms the nerves. Slurping salty water from them can get you out of small talk. And everyone looks funny with hands wrinkled like prunes and juice stains on their clothes.

2. Play on

Stand with folks, boiled peanuts in hand, in a circle around a trashcan and see how long it takes you to start playing games. Maybe you see who’s the first the finish, who can machine-gun-fire the most shells into the can the quickest. Maybe you expand the circle and see who’s the best shot.

3. You’ve done work

Whether you’re snacking with friends or alone, there’s nothing like seeing a mound of empty shells pile up. You worked for that food.

4. Salt life

They’re salty. They’ll make your fingers swell and you’ll have to pry off your rings. You’ll need to eat some sweets to level off.

5. Simple things

Water. Salt. Peanuts. Heat. You can make them at home. And you can save some for later if you stick them in the freezer ...

6. ... Which brings us to memories ...

... Which reminds me of my Granddaddy Livingston. He farmed in Orangeburg County and when he’d drive to see us, he’d usually bring firewood, fresh vegetables and frozen freezer bags of boiled peanuts.

They were the best peanuts.

Big as my dad’s thumb.

Salty. Wet. Slimy.

A delicacy.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

The 6th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival

Where: Calhoun Street, between Lawrence Street and Green Street

When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

What: The 6th Annual Lowcountry Boiled Peanut Cook-Off, and the Lil’ Miss Peanut, Lil’ Mr. Goober and Lil’ Baby Goober Pageant.

For more information, contact the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce at 843-757-1010, or visit http://www.boiledpeanutfestival.com/

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

View More Video