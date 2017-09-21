6 reasons why you must try — and learn to love — boiled peanuts at the Bluffton festival this weekend

A coworker from the Midwest tried them and said she wasn’t impressed.
A buddy from Texas — who likes them but doesn’t love them — says they taste like black-eyed peas, but saltier.
My dad says that, for folks outside the South, they’re an acquired taste. Like beer. This, from a man who doesn’t drink, except for the times he might take a pull or two off his son’s longneck.
He calls boiled peanuts a “delicacy.” A “wet” one. “Slimy.”
I don’t know why you’re not itching to try this food, what some folks have called “the caviar of the South” — a nickname other folks have given pimento cheese. I’ve never had caviar.
And seeing as how the Non-Existent Caviar Festival isn’t in town this weekend — but the 6th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Fesitval is — I’ll have to wait a little longer before trying the fish eggs.
You, though, on the verge of trying your first boiled peanuts — I salute you. I hope you like them. Here’s a few reasons you should.
1. Fidgety? Socially awkward?
Maybe you need something to do with your hands in a social setting, where you’re stuffing your face and trying to make conversation. Cracking peanut shells calms the nerves. Slurping salty water from them can get you out of small talk. And everyone looks funny with hands wrinkled like prunes and juice stains on their clothes.
2. Play on
Stand with folks, boiled peanuts in hand, in a circle around a trashcan and see how long it takes you to start playing games. Maybe you see who’s the first the finish, who can machine-gun-fire the most shells into the can the quickest. Maybe you expand the circle and see who’s the best shot.
3. You’ve done work
Whether you’re snacking with friends or alone, there’s nothing like seeing a mound of empty shells pile up. You worked for that food.
4. Salt life
They’re salty. They’ll make your fingers swell and you’ll have to pry off your rings. You’ll need to eat some sweets to level off.
5. Simple things
Water. Salt. Peanuts. Heat. You can make them at home. And you can save some for later if you stick them in the freezer ...
6. ... Which brings us to memories ...
... Which reminds me of my Granddaddy Livingston. He farmed in Orangeburg County and when he’d drive to see us, he’d usually bring firewood, fresh vegetables and frozen freezer bags of boiled peanuts.
They were the best peanuts.
Big as my dad’s thumb.
Salty. Wet. Slimy.
A delicacy.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
The 6th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival
Where: Calhoun Street, between Lawrence Street and Green Street
When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017
What: The 6th Annual Lowcountry Boiled Peanut Cook-Off, and the Lil’ Miss Peanut, Lil’ Mr. Goober and Lil’ Baby Goober Pageant.
For more information, contact the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce at 843-757-1010, or visit http://www.boiledpeanutfestival.com/
