Hilton Head and Bluffton Restaurants holding Harvey recovery events

Local Pie in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island along with FISH Seafood and Raw Bar will be holding a series of upcoming fundraising nights for Houston disaster relief.
Fifty percent of net proceeds from the restaurants will be donated to the American Red Cross for Houston during events this week, according to a press release. Donations also will be accepted for the Red Cross at all of the three locations.
Monday
Local Pie Hilton Head
55 New Orleans Road
Tuesday
FISH Seafood and Raw Bar
1 N. Forest Beach Drive in Coligny Plaza
Wednesday
Local Pie Bluffton
15 State of Mind St. in Bluffton Promenade
The release states that the owners and employees of The Richardson Group, which owns the restaurants, understand the devastation associated with hurricanes such as Hurricane Matthew which hit the region last year. Many employees with the group also have witnessed other hurricanes such Opal, Ivan, Dennis and Katrina throughout the years, the release said.
Lee Lucier, chief operating officer, said in the release he witnesses many while living in Pensacola, Fla.
“The Gulf Coast was badly hurt by Opal, Ivan, Dennis, and Katrina while we were there,” said Lucier, “we know all too well how life-changing these events can be. We are in a position now where we can help others in the same situation and it is imperative that we do.”
Jackie Lutz, Lucier’s mother, is currently serving as a shelter Manager and volunteer in the Houston Area for Hurricane Harvey where it has been reported there are 6,000+ bed shortages at the shelters, mass home loss and the long term needs to help rebuild this impacted area, according to the release.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
