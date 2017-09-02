Food & Drink

September 2, 2017 5:57 PM

Here are six restaurants that opened on Hilton Head Island this summer

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

The end of summer is nearing but there are a few treats it brought us that won’t be going anywhere soon. Here is a look at restaurants that have opened on Hilton Head Island this summer.

Tio’s Latin American Kitchen

Tio’s Latin American Kitchen opened in July in the former Liberty Savings Bank. It’s menu includes Latin American fare such as Cuban sandwiches, homemade tortillas, black beans and rice and tacos.

Price — $9 to $25

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

87 Main Street

873 842-8467

Darren Clarke’s Tavern

Darren Clarke’s Tavern opened in June by Professional golfer Darren Clarke, a native of Northern Ireland. Clarke’s homeland can be seen as an inspiration throughout the decor and menu for the restaurant. As a steakhouse, the steaks are the main draw but other items such as Guinness pie and lamb chops are found on the menu.

Price — $16 to $49

Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Daily

8 Executive Park Road

843 341-3002

Thai Ocean Hilton Head by Ruan Thai Cuisine

Thai Ocean Hilton Head opened in the former Angler’s Beach Market Grill in the early summer. Foodies will enjoy items such as Pineapple fried rice, lemon chicken, ginger soft shell crab and mango seabass.

Price — $13 to $24

Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; Noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 9:30 p.m. Sundays and closed Tuesdays.

2 N. Forest Beach Drive

843 715-8956

Marleys Shrimp and Burger Shack

Marleys Shrimp and Burger Shack was opened in July by the SERG Restaurant Group, which also runs other eateries such as Skull Creek Boathouse, Poseidon and One Hot Mama’s. The counter-service restaurant was created as a cheaper and faster option for visitors and locals to grab a seafood meal on the island.

Price — $3 to $18

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

35 Office Park Road

843 686-5800

The Sandbar Beach Eats

Th Sandbar Beach Eats restaurant opened in Coligny Plaza in June as a relaxed place for people to chill before or after a day at the beach. The restaurant focuses of food made from scratch such as tacos, sandwiches and seafood dishes.

Price — $10 to $25

Open 11:30 a.m. to midnight daily

101 Pope Ave.

843 342-7263

Club Seats Grille

Club Seats Grille opened in August by the Cheap Seats restaurant group. It is serving up gourmet grilled cheeses such as Beef and Cheddar, Philly Cheese Steak and Chicken and Gouda along with skillet melts.

Price — $9 to $16

Open — Serves food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to midnight through Saturdays

2600 Main St.

843 706-8152

Food & Drink

