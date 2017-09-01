This Hilton Head rooftop event with music and drinks is one way you can help Harvey victims

Want to help Hurricane Harvey victims and have fun? This Hilton Head Island rooftop event might be for you.
The SERG Restaurant Group, with the help of bands and sponsors, will be hosting a night of music and spirits at The Rooftop Bar on Sept. 12.
“The devastation Hurricane Harvey caused our neighbors in Texas, reminds us all of what we went through here a year ago when Hurricane Matthew stormed through the Lowcountry,” a release from the group says. “We know how long, exhausting, and expensive the recovery process is, and now we want to do what we can to help another community in need.”
The event will benefit American Red Cross and Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief, the release states.
Local music will be from John Brackett Latin Jazz Quartet, OCD, La Bodega, Pretty Darn and others, the release states. A hosted bar will be available compliments of Riverdog Brewery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lunazul Tequila, Larceny Bourbon and Don Q Rum.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with a happy hour until 7 p.m. Music will start at 8 p.m. A full dinner menu will be available.
A suggested donation of $15 can be paid in advance or at the door. All ticket sales will be donated to Red Cross.
