These food truck owners just started a Bluffton lunch delivery service

The owners of Lowcountry Kitchen catering and the Lowcountry Lobster food truck have opened a new business that is delivering soups, salads and sandwiches in the Bluffton area.
Lowcountry Kitchen 2 Go opened this week and will deliver a minimum of five lunches, Lori Holland, a business co-owner, said Thursday.
The business will deliver to the Bluffton area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Fridays, she said.
Orders, including ones smaller than five lunches, can also be picked up at Lowcountry Kitchen at 258 Red Cedar Street Suite 15 in Bluffton.
Sandwiches include a Calibogue Club, Old Town Turkey and Brie, Calhoun Chicken Salad Wrap and cost about $9, according to a menu tweeted by the restaurant.
Salads range in price from $8 to $10 and include a Carolina Chopped Salad, The LCK Caesar, May River Mediterranean, The Market Salad and Southwestern Quinoa Salad.
The soup of the day is $6 and sides such as chopped fruit salad, potato salad, pasta salad along with a quinoa and veggie salad cost $3.
For more information or to place an order call 843-757-7756.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
