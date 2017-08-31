All About That Bean Food Truck is now open in Beaufort County
Beaufort County’s newest food truck hits the scene (and this news should perk you up)

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

August 31, 2017 10:38 AM

A new food truck is rolling through Beaufort County towns and it is serving up espresso, frappes, coffee and tea.

All About That Bean opened this week.

If you are not in the mood for coffee, you still might want to check out the truck’s selection of popping boba tea.

The drink takes a twist on the traditional Taiwan milk tea, which is known for its fruity nutty flavor and tapioca bubbles. It switches out the tapioca for juice-filled bubbles, truck co-owner Elizabeth Pinkerton said.

Pinkerton said so far the truck has been stationed in the Bluffton Best Buy parking lot but it will travel to different locations in the future.

If you want to keep track of where the food truck is going next, check out All About That Bean’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCCoffeeTruck/.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

