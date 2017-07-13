TCL program to wrap up with ‘Chopped Jr.’ competition

Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Eat This! Culinary Camp will conclude at 1 p.m. Friday with a “Chopped Jr.” competition, which will be judged by notable chefs from the area.
The students, ages 8-14, will present three dishes for the team to judge.
The judges are:
▪ Matthew Roher, resort executive chef, Sea Pines Resort
▪ Nick Ungst, corporate executive chef, SERG Group
▪ Lloyd Alberson, executive chef, Redfish
▪ Eric Sayers, corporate executive chef, The Cypress
The competition will be held at the Beaufort/Jasper Academy for Career Excellence.
