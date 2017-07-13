Food & Drink

July 13, 2017 5:30 PM

TCL program to wrap up with ‘Chopped Jr.’ competition

Posted by Sandra Ross

Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Eat This! Culinary Camp will conclude at 1 p.m. Friday with a “Chopped Jr.” competition, which will be judged by notable chefs from the area.

The students, ages 8-14, will present three dishes for the team to judge.

The judges are:

▪  Matthew Roher, resort executive chef, Sea Pines Resort

▪  Nick Ungst, corporate executive chef, SERG Group

▪  Lloyd Alberson, executive chef, Redfish

▪  Eric Sayers, corporate executive chef, The Cypress

The competition will be held at the Beaufort/Jasper Academy for Career Excellence.

