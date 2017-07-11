Popular Hilton Head pizza spot has made some big changes

Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta at 50 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island recently added a private dining room and expanded its patio.
The private dining room can also be used for overflow seating, said Brittany Shane, SERG Restaurant Group marketing manager.
The room can seat parties up to 50 people, she said. The room was added through an expansion of the building.
A patio at the restaurant also was expanded and allows for an additional 75 seats.
Giuseppi’s is one of multiple restaurants owned by the SERG Restaurant Group on the island.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, call 843-785-4144.
