This map helps you find fried chicken anywhere in South Carolina

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

July 06, 2017 3:16 PM

Pre-orders for a Fried Chicken map that will detail more than 300 locations in South and North Carolina went on sale Thursday — on National Fried Chicken Day.

For $9.99, you will be able to bird-dog the fried chicken your heart is desiring with the map created by E.D.I.A.

The company has already published several maps for North Carolina including a beer and BBQ map, Amanda Fisher, company co-founder, said Thursday. She said this is the company’s first venture into South Carolina.

Fisher said the map gives Fried Chicken lovers details to help them find the right place for their tastebuds.

“Each restaurant has a symbol, and it tells you a lot about that dish,” Fisher said.

Styles highlighted in the map include traditional bone-in fried, chicken and biscuits, chicken and waffles, dipped, dredged and combination batter.

It also tells users what type of oil was used and the frying method. Along with details such as address, hours, contact information, cash-only, take-out only and if it is a cafeteria- or buffet line-style experience.

The map goes beyond just highlighting restaurants, Fisher said. She said it adds chicken-related roadside attractions and facts.

One of those facts: There were once tests to put a chicken on Mars that took place in South Carolina.

While ordering started Thursday, the map won’t ship out until August. To order or for more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.ediamaps.com/

Can’t wait? Here are a few local locations spotlighted on the map.

Dye’s Gullah Fixin’s

Chicken

Traditional bone-in fried chicken that’s cast iron pan-fried in lard.

Where

7604 W. Main St., Ridgeland

When

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays

4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays

Dukes BBQ of Beaufort

Chicken

Traditional bone-in fried chicken with a buffet.

Where

1509 Salem Road, Beaufort

When

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays

Chow Daddy’s

Chicken

Smoked and then fried chicken

Where

15 Towne Drive, Bluffton

14B Executive Park Road, Hilton Head

When

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

