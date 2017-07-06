Food & Drink

July 06, 2017 3:08 PM

Free Chick-fil-A in Beaufort County? Um, more details please ...

By Teresa Moss

It is time to start looking for some cow-themed clothing, because Tuesday it will get you a free entree at Chick-fil-A.

In celebration of Cow Appreciation Day, the fast-food chicken restaurant will give away a free entree to anyone wearing “any sort” of cow apparel, a news release states.

If you have the perfect get-up, stop by one of these Beaufort County locations to take advantage of the deal:

Beaufort

2405 Boundary St.

6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bluffton

9 Malphrus Road

6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Teresa Moss

