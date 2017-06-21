Wayback Burgers
Food & Drink

June 21, 2017 10:34 AM

Celebrate the first day of summer with a free milkshake in Hilton Head, Beaufort

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Wayback Burger locations throughout the US - including our very own spots in Hilton Head and Beaufort - are offering free milkshakes to celebrate the first day of summer.

No purchase is necessary. The offer runs all day Wednesday and will land you a free Jr. Black & White shake. And if you’re social media savvy and want to show off your free drink, use the hashtag #FreeShakeDay.

The Hilton Head Wayback Burgers is located at 32 Shelter Cove Lane #150 and is open until 9 p.m. Beaufort’s location is at 2005 Boundary St. and is open until 9:30 p.m.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon

