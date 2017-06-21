Celebrate the first day of summer with a free milkshake in Hilton Head, Beaufort

Wayback Burger locations throughout the US - including our very own spots in Hilton Head and Beaufort - are offering free milkshakes to celebrate the first day of summer.
No purchase is necessary. The offer runs all day Wednesday and will land you a free Jr. Black & White shake. And if you’re social media savvy and want to show off your free drink, use the hashtag #FreeShakeDay.
The Hilton Head Wayback Burgers is located at 32 Shelter Cove Lane #150 and is open until 9 p.m. Beaufort’s location is at 2005 Boundary St. and is open until 9:30 p.m.
