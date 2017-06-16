Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern

We had a Cook's tour of Darren Clarke's Tavern shortly before it opened for business on June 16, 2017.
Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus. The cocktail, called clear skies, is a "riff" on the whiskey-based cocktail known as a paper plane, said proprietor Clayton Rollison.

Ever wonder how kettle corn is made? Thad Grecco, of Hilton Head's Palmetto Kettle Corn, was popping up some 200 pounds of it during the 5th annual A Taste of Bluffton food festival on April 8, 2017. He was kind enough to take time out of his busy day to show how it's done. Palmetto Kettle Corn can be found at various area festivals and is a regular every Thursday at the Bluffton Farmer's Market.

The new Lemon Island Seafood stand picks up where the old Lemon Island Seafood left off when it and Lemon Island Marina closed several years ago. The new retailer is located right next to the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center, which housed the old Lemon Island Marina for years. Here, employee Otis Howze Sr. describes, on April 2, 2017, the seafood available there.

It was a sticky but tasty mess as contestants vied for the wing eating title at the 22nd Annual Hilton Head Wingfest on March 25, 2017. Competitors had two minutes to eat as much of the 22 chicken wings put in front of them as they could. The winner was Isaiah Holland, of Ft. Steward, Ga.

We caught up with beloved Lowcountry bartender Jim Lisenby, aka "Pool Bar Jim," at his new location, the Sea Crest of Hilton Head, on March 19, 2017. Lisenby gained myriad fans during his 20-plus-year run operating Pool Bar Jim's at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort. That partnership ended last year. Lisenby has partnered with Dave Peck, owner of Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant, at the Sea Crest, located at 10 North Forest Beach Drive. Peck also has a location at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, across from The Smokehouse. As for our meeting with PBJ on Sunday, cocktails were flowing at brunch, which will be offered weekly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is served seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Construction on Skull Creek Dockside has begun. The restaurant will take the place of Chart House, which closed last October due to Hurricane Matthew. The new restaurant will share outdoor space with neighboring Skull Creek Boathouse, and feature waterfront views, patio space, a second floor event space and more.

The owner of the just-opened Duck Donuts in Hilton Head says his favorite is the old-fashioned cinnamon sugar. Among customers, Craig Hutchings says, there's a cult favorite: maple bacon. Hutchings made one for us March 9, 2017, two days before the store's grand opening. Duck Donuts is located at 890 William Hilton Parkway, suite 70.

Linda and Billy Douglas, of CS Chocolates and Sweets, describe their bacon truffles, which they were selling at the Hilton Head Wine & Food Festival's Public Tasting event on March 11, 2017 at Harbour Town.

