Bluffton gastropub now open

The Original 46 Gastropub opened to the public at 68 Bluffton Road on Thursday.
Live patio music, upscale bourbon and more than 20 craft drinks are just a part of the appeal of the restaurant. An al carte menu made naturally and as local as possible is also likely to help fill seats.
“Everything is made in house from our salad dressing to our stock to our deserts,” said Casandra Young, restaurant manager. “We use no additives and no artificial anything. Our chef is very particular.”
Specials offered at the restaurant since it opened include pearled barley tabbouleh tacos, grilled red-tail snapper and beer-battered soft-shell crab.
The restaurant will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting for the opening at 3:45 p.m. May 30.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
