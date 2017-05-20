The restaurant formerly known as Fricken Chicken plans late summer opening

Andes’ Rotisserie Chicken, aka Fricken Chicken, is set to open in late August or early September in Old Town Bluffton, owner Andy Fishkind said Friday.
The Peruvian chicken restaurant caused quite a stir last year when it was proposed with the name Fricken Chicken, which Fishkind later changed. He hopes the talk on the town will soon be about the food he plans to cook over an open fire instead.
Currently, contractors are constructing the building to house the restaurant at 7 Johnson Way, Fishkind said.
“This is a wood-fired restaurant so the hood system is pretty involved,” Fishkind said. “That is all being done now.”
Not a chicken fan? Pork, fish and sausage will be among the other types of meets that will be cooked over the fire.
Fishkind said an exact menu is still in the works and he might find some new inspiration following an upcoming trip to Peru.
Also, if you were disappointed in the name change, Fishkind said the restaurant’s tag-line will be “Home of the fricken chicken.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments