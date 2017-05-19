Bluffton brewery is bringing back this beloved sour beer (and it’s pink)

Southern Barrel Brewing Co. in Bluffton plans to drop one if its more popular beers May 26
Wild Bramble is a summer edition brew and is a type of sour beer, bar manager Michael Hodge said Friday.
“Some people will draw in their cheeks at their jawline when they taste it because you feel it right there,” Hodge said.
He said this batch of beer, flavored with blackberries and raspberries, sits in air-tight barrels for several days after brewing it to get that sour flavor.
The pink beer might look like juice but it carries a 6 percent alcohol by volume.
“It will be on tap next week and in cans for sale the week after that,” Hodge said. “I have easily had 100 inquiries about the beer this week alone.”
With about 620 gallons brewed, most of his customers should have a chance to try the large batch brew. Yet, there are a few smaller batch options being released in upcoming weeks that craft beer enthusiasts should keep an eye out for, Hodge said.
Those looking for a light citrus flavor will be interested in the 72 and Sunny release.
The German Hefeweizen style brew has a 4.5 to 5 percent ABV, Hodge said.
“Small batches are about 20 gallons,” Hodge said. “Some last about two weeks and some are gone in a day. 72 and Sunny usually doesn’t last long.”
A new beer, The Westerly, also will be released in small batch. It will have a West Coast IPA style, Hodge said.
The 6.2 percent ABV beer is a golden color with an “assertively hoppy” style, Hodge said.
The Westerly and 72 and Sunny are set to be released next month, Hodge said. He said exact dates are still unknown.
To find out which local businesses carry Southern Barrel brews visit southernbarrelbrewingco.com.
The brewery is located at 375 Buckwalter Place Blvd.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
