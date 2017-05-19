The Lunch Lady to reopen with menu and hours changes

The Lunch Lady, a popular Ridgeland restaurant, will reopen to customers June 6 but will have fewer hours and no breakfast menu.
Mindi Meyaard, owner, said the restaurant off highway S.C. 170 temporarily closed in March as it faced an employee shortage.
Longtime customers of the business might be disappointed to hear that breakfast will no longer be served during the week, but if they still need that Lunch Lady breakfast fix, they can visit from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Meyaard said.
The restaurant’s previous hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays also will be scaled back. It will instead reopen with hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It was a hard decision to make, but something we have to do,” Meyaard said. “My husband and I do all the cooking, and we really don’t want anyone running the business. We just wanted to have a life and decided to adjust a little bit.”
There will be some bonuses for customers, Meyaard said. This includes items making their way onto the lunch menu that were previously limited specials.
Meatloaf and the shrimp “Croi-nini,” a pressed croissant sandwich, are examples of a few of those items, she said.
Meyaard said the restaurant will celebrate 10 years of operation in September. She said the changes feel like a renewal of the business.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
