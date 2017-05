facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:17 How to make a milk punch cocktail Pause 1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 0:52 Types of sea turtles that nest in South Carolina 0:43 Who is Matt Battaglia? 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 0:21 F/A-18s launch and refuel, mid-air 1:38 5 awesome boats from Hilton Head Island Boat Show Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Food trucks are booming in Beaufort County. Colonel Cobb Enterprises Tim Goddard, whose food truck sells boiled peanuts and corn on the cob, explains the draw. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@islandpacket.com