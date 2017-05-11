Food & Drink

What's old is new at Lemon Island Seafood

The new Lemon Island Seafood stand picks up where the old Lemon Island Seafood left off when it and Lemon Island Marina closed several years ago. The new retailer is located right next to the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center, which housed the old Lemon Island Marina for years. Here, employee Otis Howze Sr. describes, on April 2, 2017, the seafood available there.

Who won the Wingfest wing eating contest?

It was a sticky but tasty mess as contestants vied for the wing eating title at the 22nd Annual Hilton Head Wingfest on March 25, 2017. Competitors had two minutes to eat as much of the 22 chicken wings put in front of them as they could. The winner was Isaiah Holland, of Ft. Steward, Ga.

Pool Bar Jim's is back!

We caught up with beloved Lowcountry bartender Jim Lisenby, aka "Pool Bar Jim," at his new location, the Sea Crest of Hilton Head, on March 19, 2017. Lisenby gained myriad fans during his 20-plus-year run operating Pool Bar Jim's at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort. That partnership ended last year. Lisenby has partnered with Dave Peck, owner of Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant, at the Sea Crest, located at 10 North Forest Beach Drive. Peck also has a location at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, across from The Smokehouse. As for our meeting with PBJ on Sunday, cocktails were flowing at brunch, which will be offered weekly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is served seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

The owner of the just-opened Duck Donuts in Hilton Head says his favorite is the old-fashioned cinnamon sugar. Among customers, Craig Hutchings says, there's a cult favorite: maple bacon. Hutchings made one for us March 9, 2017, two days before the store's grand opening. Duck Donuts is located at 890 William Hilton Parkway, suite 70.

Sprout Momma's 'absolutely crazy' (good) Danish-style rye

Ryan Fennessey, of Sprout Momma Breads on Hilton Head, gave us a peek at preparation of the company's super-popular, "absolutely crazy" — and relatively healthy, Fennessey said — Danish-style rye bread. After producing their artisan baked goods out of Piggly Wiggly in Coligny Plaza for years, Sprout Momma Breads is set to move to a location at 21 Cardinal Road, which will be both a production facility and, a first for the company, a retail space. March 9, 2017.

