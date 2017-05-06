Drink up: 5 must-try local summertime brews

Looking to beat the heat with a cold beer?
Beaufort County and the Lowcountry are chock-full of local breweries with special summertime offerings.
Toss on some sunglasses, slather on the sunscreen, and give these refreshing brews a taste.
Hilton Head Brewing Co. (Hilton Head Island) — Tropical Lager
The Tropical Lager is “light, clean, and crisp,” Hilton Head Brewing Co. head brewer Nick Farstad said. “It’s got a bright golden color — it’s just a really drinkable beer.”
Farstad called the brew a “classic American lager with a beach feel.”
The Tropical Lager is available on tap at Hilton Head Brewing’s location at 1 Cardinal Court and at various shops in the area.
Salt Marsh Brewing (Bluffton) — Summer Jams
Throughout the summer, Old Town Bluffton’s Salt Marsh Brewing will be rolling out Summer Jams, a series of fruity, refreshing beers.
“The first batch in the Summer Jams series will be strawberry, which will be out very soon,” Salt Marsh owner Nick Borreggine said.
The Summer Jams start with Salt Marsh’s seasonal River Wise brew, a tart wheat beer. Then fruit flavors are infused, with new varieties rolling out all summer.
In addition to the strawberry flavor, Salt Marsh is planning to release watermelon and peach varieties later this year, Borreggine said.
If you have hankering for a refreshing summer beer and can’t wait until the Summer Jams are released, Salt Marsh currently has Nanna’s Puddin’ on tap.
This vanilla bean infused hefeweizen brew has notes of clove and bananas, Borreggine said.
Salt Marsh Brewing is located at 207 Bluffton Road.
Southern Barrel Brewing Co. (Bluffton) — Wild Bramble
Southern Barrel Brewing Co. will soon be releasing Wild Bramble, one the brewery’s most popular seasonal beers.
The beer is a German-style kettle sour infused with raspberry and blackberry puree, brewery vice president of sales Dana Millen said.
“It’s really light and extremely drinkable,” Millen said.
Starting June 1, Wild Bramble will be available on tap at the brewery’s 375 Buckwalter Place Blvd. tavern. It will also be sold at many stores and restaurants in the region.
Service Brewing Co. (Savannah) — Savannah Banana Beer
Planning on taking a trip a few miles south to check out a Savannah Bananas game?
There will be a new brew to try this season courtesy of Service Brewing Co.
The limited release Savannah Banana Beer, which will be available mainly at the stadium, “is a light-bodied session beer,” brewery co-founder Meredith Sutton said.
“You get a hint of banana on the finish, but its not a super-overpowering flavor,” she said.
Grab a Savannah Banana Beer — and maybe even a foul ball — at historic Grayson Stadium, 1401 E. Victory Drive, Savannah.
Service Brewing also operates a tasting room at 574 Indian St., Savannah.
Can’t make it to Savannah? Many stores in Beaufort County sell summertime beers from Service Brewing such as the Gun Bunny witbier and the Rally Point pilsner.
Palmetto Brewing Co. (Charleston) — Brosé
If you’re heading north to the Holy City, stop by the Palmetto Brewing Co. for their special summer shandy called Brosé.
The beer — a collaboration between the brewery and Charleston-based Cannonborough Beverage Co. — combines the flavors of hibiscus and lemonade.
Brosé is “very light and refreshing, but not too sweet,” brewery manager Tyler Roach said.
The shandy is available at the Palmetto Brewing Co. tap room at 289 Huger Street, Charleston.
