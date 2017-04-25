Food & Drink

April 25, 2017 10:48 AM

Palmetto Plant Eaters Club meeting to focus on kombucha

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Palmetto Plant Eaters Club will host Carolyn Lee as its guest speaker at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry, 110 Malphrus Road in Bluffton, according to a news release.

Lee will be discussing how to make homemade kombucha and the health benefits of drinking kombucha.

The one-hour meeting will include introductions, announcements, upcoming calendar events and the guest presentation. Afterward, there will be a Q&A session for the speaker and to address any general plant-based lifestyle topics.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.PalmettoPlantEaters.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kettle corn made easy

Kettle corn made easy 1:06

Kettle corn made easy
What's old is new at Lemon Island Seafood 1:12

What's old is new at Lemon Island Seafood
Who won the Wingfest wing eating contest? 1:43

Who won the Wingfest wing eating contest?

View More Video

Entertainment Videos