Palmetto Plant Eaters Club meeting to focus on kombucha

The Palmetto Plant Eaters Club will host Carolyn Lee as its guest speaker at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry, 110 Malphrus Road in Bluffton, according to a news release.
Lee will be discussing how to make homemade kombucha and the health benefits of drinking kombucha.
The one-hour meeting will include introductions, announcements, upcoming calendar events and the guest presentation. Afterward, there will be a Q&A session for the speaker and to address any general plant-based lifestyle topics.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.PalmettoPlantEaters.com.
