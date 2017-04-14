Easter brunches and dinners to try all over Beaufort County this weekend

There are good reasons you might choose to dine out on Easter. You might despise the cleanup, or plan to be out on the course watching the RBC Heritage, or have just given up on impressing your in-laws.
What better way to celebrate the holiday after a church service and before an Easter egg hunt than a nice hearty brunch?
Below are many of the restaurants in Beaufort County taking the lead to feed your family with special menus this holiday.
Hilton Head Island
Alexander’s Restaurant & Wine Bar: Customers can enjoy an appetizer buffet, one entree to order and dessert buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at $32 per person ($16 for children 12 and younger).
Poseidon: This Easter brunch buffet includes omelet station, carving station, raw bar, sweets and more. Adults will pay $25 and children only $12.
Skull Creek Boat House: Easter brunch will begin at 10 a.m. and the restaurant’s 7th annual Easter egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. The hunt is free to children 8-years-old and younger and includes complimentary face painting and pictures with the Easter bunny.
Red Fish, Hilton Head Island: Diners will be able to order from a three course prix-fixe menu from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $34. A children’s menu is also available.
OMBRA Cucina Rustica: The Italian Easter brunch will commence from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors can dine on a three course meal for $36.99.
Old Oyster Factory: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Old Oyster Factory will offer a three course Easter brunch for $27.99 per person.
Ela’s Blu Water Grille: The seafood and steak grill will offer special Easter dishes, including omelets, salads and entrees, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bluffton
Red Fish Bluffton: This Easter brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. An Easter dinner menu will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both three course menus will cost $34.
Jim & Nick’s Bar-B-Q: Easter hams and turkey breasts with sides and desserts will be available for pick up or dining in.
