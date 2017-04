What's old is new at Lemon Island Seafood

The new Lemon Island Seafood stand picks up where the old Lemon Island Seafood left off when it and Lemon Island Marina closed several years ago. The new retailer is located right next to the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center, which housed the old Lemon Island Marina for years. Here, employee Otis Howze Sr. describes, on April 2, 2017, what's available there.