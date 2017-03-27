Food & Drink

March 27, 2017 11:13 AM

And the best wings on Hilton Head Island in 2017 are....

By Mandy Matney

Chicken wing lovers flocked to Shelter Cove this weekend for the 22nd aunnual Wingfest presented by Hargray, and the festival saw record-breaking crowds.

The judges and festival goers have chosen 2017 winners:

Judge's

1.GW's

2. Wild Wing Cafe

3. World of Beer

People's Choice

1. Coconutz

2. GW's

3. Hilton Head Firefighters Association

Wing Eating Champion

Isaiah Holland

Who won the Wingfest wing eating contest?

It was a sticky but tasty mess as contestants vied for the wing eating title at the 22nd Annual Hilton Head Wingfest on March 25, 2017. Competitors had two minutes to eat as much of the 22 chicken wings put in front of them as they could. The winner was Isaiah Holland, of Ft. Steward, Ga.

Jay Karr Staff video
 

Past winners:

2016 WINNERS

Judge's

1. One Hot Mama's

2. Reilley's Grill and Bar

3. R Bar and Grill

People's Choice

1. HH Firefighter's Association

2. Coconutz Sportz Bar

3. The Smokehouse

Wing Eating Champion: Bryan Spendley

2015 WINNERS

Judge's

1. Wild Wing Cafe

2. GW's Southern Catering and BBQ

3. Coconutz Sportz Bar

People's Choice

1. Reilley's Grill and Bar

2. Coconutz Sports Bar

3. Absolute Islander

2014 WINNERS

Judge's

1. Absolute Islanders

2. One Hot Mama's

3. Wild Wing Cafe

People's Choice

1. Cheap Seats Tavern

2. Smokehouse

3. HH Fire Dept.

Photos: Wingfest 2017

 

