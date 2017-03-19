Pool Bar Jim's is back!

We caught up with beloved Lowcountry bartender Jim Lisenby, aka "Pool Bar Jim," at his new location, the Sea Crest of Hilton Head, on March 19, 2017. Lisenby gained myriad fans during his 20-plus year run operating Pool Bar Jim's at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort. That partnership ended last year. Lisenby has partnered with Dave Peck, owner of Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant, at the Sea Crest, located at 10 North Forest Beach Drive. Peck also has a location at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, across from The Smokehouse. As for our meeting Sunday, cocktails were flowing for Sunday brunch, which will be offered weekly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is served seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Business

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

The owner of the just-opened Duck Donuts in Hilton Head says his favorite is the old-fashioned cinnamon sugar. Among customers, Craig Hutchings says, there's a cult favorite: maple bacon. Hutchings made one for us March 9, 2017, two days before the store's grand opening. Duck Donuts is located at 890 William Hilton Parkway, suite 70.

Business

Sprout Momma's 'absolutely crazy' (good) Danish-style rye

Ryan Fennessey, of Sprout Momma Breads on Hilton Head, gave us a peek at preparation of the company's super-popular, "absolutely crazy" — and relatively healthy, Fennessey said — Danish-style rye bread. After producing their artisan baked goods out of Piggly Wiggly in Coligny Plaza for years, Sprout Momma Breads is set to move to a location at 21 Cardinal Road, which will be both a production facility and, a first for the company, a retail space. March 9, 2017.

Food & Drink

Shrimp Burger Slider anyone?

Bluffton's Tom Dansky spent Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival manning the grill cooking up the popular Shrimp Burger Slider at the Fire House Nutz booth. Here, he talks about the making of a slider, and how he gets prepared for a long day at the festival.

Beaufort News

Transplanted Midwesterner makes a mean Brunswick stew

Tucked between the barbecue purveyors at the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ festival in Port Royal on Feb. 25, 2017 was Mike Reilley's booth, featuring free samples his KC Mike's Smokin' Brunswick Stew. Here, the former Missourian turned Beaufort resident describes how he used his Midwestern barbecue-making skills to concoct a Brunswick stew recipe that even pleases his wife, Nancy, who grew up eating Brunswick stew in Atlanta.

Food & Drink

Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets

"Southern Charm" star and Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose came home Feb. 24, 2017, for the Pig Pickin' and Oyster Roast. He was there to support his best friend Andrew Carmines, who is hosting the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival on behalf of the David M. Carmines Memorial Foundation, an organization founded in memory of his brother, who succumbed to cancer in 2001. The event sold out and Rose and Carmines both gave each other credit for its success (adorably, on video).

Entertainment Videos