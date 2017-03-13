Here’s how Beaufort County spots are celebrating p-i-e Tuesday for National Pi Day

Tuesday is March 14 and area grocery stores and eateries are using the occasion to celebrate food instead of math.
Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi). But if you walk into Kroger, you’ll notice another 3.14 printed in the bakery section on every 8-inch pie. That’s more than a 20 percent markdown from the regular price.
The stores in Hilton Head (Shelter Cove Towne Center, 42 Shelter Cove Lane) and Bluffton (Belfair Town Village, 125 Towne Drive) will also have free samples available.
Other Pi Day deals:
Local Pie (15 State of Mind St., Bluffton): Be there at 3:14 p.m. to select one of five 10-inch pizzas for only $3.14 each. Dine-in only.
Harris Teeter: $3.14 Fresh Foods Market Take and Bake cheese, pepperoni or supreme pizzas. Limit 2. VIC card required. While supplies last.
Whole Foods: Save $3.14 on any large pie from the bakery or large take & bake pizza.
Bojangles: $3.14 for three sweet potato pies.
Know of more deals? Email gcawthon@islandpacket.com and we’ll add them to the list.
About National Pi Day:
- The earliest known large-scale celebration of the day was in 1988.
- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing March 14, 2009 as National Pi Day.
- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has often mailed his application decision letters to prospective students on Pi Day.
- Albert Einstein was born on the day.
But is there an actual National Pie Day? Yep, and we already missed it - Jan. 23. It’s been around since the mid 1970s.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments