Mitchelville Preservation Project to host Blues and BBQ on April 1

Mitchelville Preservation Project will host their signature dinner and dance, Blues and BBQ featuring Deas Guyz, from 5 to 9 p.m. April 1 at The Northridge Club, 435 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
The event features a slow-cooked barbecue dinner paired with handcrafted desserts using traditional Lowcountry recipes prepared by Ruby Lee’s. A cash bar will be available for beer, wine and spirits.
Proceeds from this event will support research and educational programs that provide deeper knowledge of the people who inhabited Mitchelville. Individual tickets start at $65. Tickets and table reservations are available at exploremitchelville.org or 843-255-7301.
