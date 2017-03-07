Get your free stack for National Pancake Day Tuesday

IHOP is offering free flapjacks in honor of National Pancake Day.
Visit a participating restaurant between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, to get one free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes per guest.
In return, the restaurant asks for a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network to help reach its goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.
Since the chain’s annual celebration began in 2006, IHOP has raised more than $24 million for charity, the company says.
Beaufort County IHOP Locations
▪ 11 Towne Dr., Bluffton
▪ 266 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort
