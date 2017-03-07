Food & Drink

March 7, 2017 8:52 AM

Get your free stack for National Pancake Day Tuesday

Posted by Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

IHOP is offering free flapjacks in honor of National Pancake Day.

Visit a participating restaurant between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, to get one free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes per guest.

In return, the restaurant asks for a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network to help reach its goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.

Since the chain’s annual celebration began in 2006, IHOP has raised more than $24 million for charity, the company says.

Beaufort County IHOP Locations

▪  11 Towne Dr., Bluffton

▪  266 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Chopped Junior' star Aiden McCarthy steals the show at Cooks & Books

View more video

Entertainment Videos