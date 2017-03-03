Are food trucks closer to arriving at Hilton Head beaches?

Hilton Head Island Town Council could have a proposed food-truck policy for review as soon as this summer, officials say.
Jim Gant, Land Management Ordinance (LMO) Committee chairman, said Friday that town staff are reviewing how to create policy changes to allow food trucks at beach parking lots.
“This is a part of a strategy to get more focus on some of the other beaches on the island and spread traffic away from the Coligny area,” he said.
Town staff also are gathering information about food truck policies used by other nearby towns, Teri Lewis, a town LMO official, said Friday.
That information likely will be shared with the LMO Committee later this month, she said, adding several public meetings are expected to happen before any new language is drafted.
A date has not yet been set for the first committee meeting, but Lewis encouraged the public to attend once the schedule is released.
“We want people to participate through the process, not just react once we have something drafted,” she said.
Examples of how the town could regulate food trucks include requiring each to have their own trash cans or be parked in a certain way, Lewis said.
Gant said any policy changes will have to be approved by the LMO Committee, Planning Commission and Town Council.
Teresa Moss
