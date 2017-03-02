Get your taste buds ready: Hilton Head Island Wingfest set

Get ready to get messy at Wingfest as 7,000 pounds of chicken wings will be prepared for this year’s event on Hilton Head Island.
The main event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25, will be preceded by the Wingfest Laser Light Show from 5 to 9 p.m. March 24. Both events will be held at Shelter Cove Community Park.
On March 25, 15 to 20 local restaurants will compete for the title of 2017 Best Wings of Hilton Head. Last year’s winners, One Hot Mama’s and HH Firefighter’s Association, will be defending their titles.
The second annual Wing Eating Competition will take place, as well as a kid’s version of “Bobbing for Wings.”
Activities include a kid’s zone, rock climbing wall and bungee jump. There will be live music, with Zack Stiltner Trio and Groove Town Assault performing Friday and Souls Harbor Trio, Deas Guyz and Matt Parker and the Deacons performing Saturday.
The Wingfest Laser Light Show will be an evening of music, kid-friendly events, restaurant rivalry, a big-screen television to watch games, and a laser light show to conclude the night.
Admission for the 2017 Hilton Head Wingfest presented by Hargray is $7 with children 10 and under free. Concessions and activities are priced separately.
For more information, go to www.hiltonheadwingfest.com or call 843-681-7273.
