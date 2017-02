Port Royal 'Throw Down': With wings, appearance matters — a lot

February 24, 2017, was "Wing Throw Down" to kick off the 8th annual Bands, Brews & BBQ, in Port Royal. The two-day event is presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital, and benefits Friends of Carolina Hospice. Turns out (to those who might have thought differently ... like this reporter), taste is not necessarily at the top of the list when it comes to judging wings.