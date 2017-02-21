Food & Drink

February 21, 2017 12:44 PM

Palmetto Plant Eaters Club meeting to focus on vegan parenting

The Palmetto Plant Eaters Club will host Lisa Syragakis as its guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. March 1, according to a news release.

The monthy meeting, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry, 110 Malphrus Road in Bluffton.

Syragakis will be discussing vegan parenting and how she feeds her family of three children. Topics will include transitioning children’s diets, protein needs for growing bodies, and how to handle social situations as a vegan family.

For more information, go to www.PalmettoPlantEaters.com.

