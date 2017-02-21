Lucky Rooster to feature cookbook author Ronni Lundy

Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar will welcome cookbook author and journalist Ronni Lundy on March 29, according to a news release.
The event, from 5 to 10 p.m., will celebrate Lundy’s newest cookbook, “Victuals.”
Guests can order off a special à la carte menu of 10 dishes inspired by Lundy’s cookbook or dine at her private table for a prix fixe three-course menu at 8 p.m. for $95 per couple, plus tax and gratuity. She will be on hand to sign books for the public, available for $32.50 each, from 5 to 6 p.m.
For more information or to make reservations, call 843-681-3474.
Comments