February 18, 2017 11:52 AM

New Oreo cookie flavor will be the talk of Easter

Posted by Madison Hogan

If you’re looking to combine some of your favorite sweet snacks this Spring, Nabisco has you covered.

The company will debut limited-edition marshmallow Peeps Oreo cookies Feb. 22, just in time for Easter, at Wal-Mart stores nation-wide, according to people.com. You might be lucky enough to find a few packages already on the shelves, a Wal-Mart representative said.

This new flavor is just one of many creations from the Oreo Wonder Vault, such as Watermelon Oreos, Swedish Fish Oreos and Red Velvet Oreos. Peep Oreos are made with two golden cookies filled with pink, Peep-flavored cream.

