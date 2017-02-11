Food & Drink

February 11, 2017 10:47 AM

Lowcountry biscuit shop has a surprise guest

Everyone needs a good breakfast, even Martha Stewart.

Stewart visited Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in Charleston Friday morning with a couple of other ladies. The shop posted a photo on Facebook of Stewart smiling with an employee captioned, “Special guest in the shop today!! @marthastewart thank you coming by and we hope you enjoyed your biscuits!”

According to The Post and Courier, Stewart’s group ordered grits and a variety of savory biscuits. The staff also brought the group a couple cinnamon biscuits to try. Stewart was in town Friday to speak at the Historic Charleston Foundation’s 70th Anniversary luncheon.

