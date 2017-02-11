BBQ master Rodney Scott finally opens up shop in the Lowcountry

Hundreds of people lined up for BBQ in the Lowcountry on Wednesday.
Not just any BBQ, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ.
The BBQ king’s new place in Charleston officially opened up on Thursday, bringing the South Carolina native’s cooking a little closer to Beaufort County.
Scott gave away hundreds of free orders to those patient folks lined up outside the King Street restaurant on Wednesday for the kick-off event, The Post and Courier reported. The donations accepted were given to Charleston Charter School for Math and Science.
The restaurant will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on King Street near Grove Street in Charleston, according to the restaurant’s website.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
