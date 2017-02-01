Got romance? Hilton Head restaurant named top 100 most romantic in US

Looking for a seductive spot with scrumptious food to take that special someone in your life?
OpenTable diners listed Hilton Head’s The Studio as one of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the United States.
The list of restaurants is based on an analysis of more than 10 million reviews of more than 24,000 restaurants submitted by verified diners on OpenTable. Restaurants were judged for their food, ambiance and service.
Two other South Carolina restaurants, the Melting Pot in Myrtle Beach and Circa 1886 in Charleston, also made the list.
The Studio is a contemporary American restaurant, located at 20 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head Island, featuring an art gallery, live music and an outdoor patio.
Comments