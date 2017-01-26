Big Mac Special Sauce lovers: McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles today only

How far would you go for a 11.4-ounce bottle of McDonald’s infamous Big Mac Special Sauce?
That’s right, the Holy Grail of fast food condiments is now within your reach. Never again would you have to politely ask for extra Big Mac Sauce in the drive-thru (until you run through your personal stash, that is).
McDonald’s announced Wednesday it is giving away 10,000 limited-edition free bottles of packaged Big Mac Special Sauce at participating restaurants across the country. This giveaway follows closely the announcement of the new Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers coming to McDonald’s.
The first bottle was handed off to the Delligatti family in memory of Michael “Jim” Delligatti, inventor of the Big Mac, who died in November.
Ten thousand bottles might sound like enough to boost your chances, but to find the prize, you’ll have to download the Big Mac Special Sauce Finder iMessage app, which locates the nearest McDonald’s offering these babies.
If you’d rather not download the app, these are the closest locations serving up the giveaway near Beaufort County.
There are currently four McDonald’s locations giving away the sauce in South Carolina, though the drive is pretty far for anyone in the Lowcountry.
South Carolina
434 Gervais St. Columbia, SC 29201
4815 US Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
333 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412-2500
1533 Johnny Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464-3209
You might be better off crossing state lines to Savannah, which has two locations participating in the giveaway. Georgia has six locations to pick from if you’re daring to take the drive.
Georgia
475 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah, GA 31410-7746
600 E. Derenne Ave., Savannah, GA 31405-6714
5774 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340-1207
1166 Ralph Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310-1756
4415 Wade Green Rd. NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144-6424
19 W. Franklin St. Hartwell, GA 30643-1592
But the hunt doesn’t stop there. When you walk up to a crew member, you’ll have to use a secret code to get the goods: “There’s a Big Mac for that.”
If you don’t have the chance to physically visit a participating restaurant because of your busy schedule (*cough*, work), customers following McDonald’s social media accounts can participate in a live giveaway on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
All social media giveaways begin at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
IT’S SPECIAL SAUCE GIVEAWAY DAY, PEOPLE! Try to get yourself a bottle by tuning in to our Instagram Live at 1pm CT OR download our iMessage app to find participating sauce giveaway locations IRL and tell them, “There’s a Big Mac for that!” (rules in bio) Can't access the iMessage app? Locations are also listed here: http://McD.to/locations
WE’RE GIVING AWAY 10,000 BOTTLES TODAY— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 26, 2017
1️⃣Our 1pm CT livestream —OR— 2️⃣ Participating McD's https://t.co/4Dv0hD96Vl https://t.co/pTbUJFmaDW pic.twitter.com/8CF21eA5x3
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
