Food & Drink

January 26, 2017 9:50 AM

Big Mac Special Sauce lovers: McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles today only

By Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

How far would you go for a 11.4-ounce bottle of McDonald’s infamous Big Mac Special Sauce?

That’s right, the Holy Grail of fast food condiments is now within your reach. Never again would you have to politely ask for extra Big Mac Sauce in the drive-thru (until you run through your personal stash, that is).

McDonald’s announced Wednesday it is giving away 10,000 limited-edition free bottles of packaged Big Mac Special Sauce at participating restaurants across the country. This giveaway follows closely the announcement of the new Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers coming to McDonald’s.

The first bottle was handed off to the Delligatti family in memory of Michael “Jim” Delligatti, inventor of the Big Mac, who died in November.

Ten thousand bottles might sound like enough to boost your chances, but to find the prize, you’ll have to download the Big Mac Special Sauce Finder iMessage app, which locates the nearest McDonald’s offering these babies.

If you’d rather not download the app, these are the closest locations serving up the giveaway near Beaufort County.

There are currently four McDonald’s locations giving away the sauce in South Carolina, though the drive is pretty far for anyone in the Lowcountry.

South Carolina

434 Gervais St. Columbia, SC 29201

4815 US Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

333 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412-2500

1533 Johnny Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464-3209

You might be better off crossing state lines to Savannah, which has two locations participating in the giveaway. Georgia has six locations to pick from if you’re daring to take the drive.

Georgia

475 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah, GA 31410-7746

600 E. Derenne Ave., Savannah, GA 31405-6714

5774 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340-1207

1166 Ralph Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310-1756

4415 Wade Green Rd. NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144-6424

19 W. Franklin St. Hartwell, GA 30643-1592

But the hunt doesn’t stop there. When you walk up to a crew member, you’ll have to use a secret code to get the goods: “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

If you don’t have the chance to physically visit a participating restaurant because of your busy schedule (*cough*, work), customers following McDonald’s social media accounts can participate in a live giveaway on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

All social media giveaways begin at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chili Cook Off participant reveals secret ingredient

View more video

Entertainment Videos