Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

Carolina Crab Company co-owner Thomas Reilley, and Brittany Shane, marketing manager for SERG Restaurant Group, explain, some of the reasons why Chamber Restaurant Week is a good thing for diners on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 70 restaurants on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton are participating in the ninth-annual Chamber Restaurant Week, which features value and prix-fixe menus. It runs Jan. 21 through Jan. 28.