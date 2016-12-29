Food & Drink

Palmetto Plant Eaters Club to meet Jan. 4

The Palmetto Plant Eaters Club will be hosting Chef Michelle Grandy as its guest speaker for its monthly meeting, according to a news release.

The club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry at 110 Malphrus Road in Bluffton. Grandy will be discussing her vegan meal service and corporate wellness, and she will be bringing samples of her food to share.

The club is a PlantPure Nation pod group that has monthly meetings, which are free and open to the public, to educate and support plant-based eating. For more information, go to www.PalmettoPlantEaters.com.

