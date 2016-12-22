Hilton Head Brewing Company is back on tap after Hurricane Matthew damage

Hilton Head Brewing Company announced it will reopen Jan. 2 at 1 Cardinal Road on Hilton Head Island after sustaining significant damage from Hurricane Matthew and repairing the brewery for months.
The brewery will feature a rotating special food menu to pair with its local brew for its reopening.
Abby Wirth, who heads marketing for the brewery, said in November the brewery experienced waist-high flooding from the hurricane, which made it necessary to remove some walls and rebuild the bar.
