Longtime seafood favorite says goodbye to Hilton Head Island

Alexander’s, a seafood restaurant that’s been a part of the Hilton Head Island dining scene since 1977, has officially closed its doors at 76 Queens Folly Road near Palmetto Dunes, according to marketing director Katie Manley.
As the end of the building’s lease drew near, owners of the group that manages Alexander’s, Old Oyster Factory and Red Fish restaurants decided that they would not renew their contract with the landlord and close down, Manley said.
“We had a great time there, great relationship with some of our customers,” she said. “The lease was up, and we just decided that we would probably let that go.”
Alexander’s was originally planned to close Nov. 1 and employees had started to share the news with customers, according to Manley. But with a closure in October due to Hurricane Matthew, the partners decided not to reopen.
“We’ve been renting (the building) for a long time, and our owners would prefer to own,” she said.
After announcing its closure in a post on Facebook on Oct. 20, the restaurant received messages of support from customers who have fond memories of meals and celebrations there.
“There are a lot of stories that came out of Alexander’s and we appreciate that people had that relationship with us,” Manley said.
Because many people have visited the restaurant for years, Manley said she wanted patrons to know they can still visit employees who have transferred to the sister restaurants at Old Oyster Factory, Red Fish Hilton Head and Red Fish Bluffton. Alexander’s gift cards are also valid at these restaurants.
“A lot of our employees have worked there for a long time as well,” she said.
Manley said the landlord hasn’t announced who the new tenants will be, but that the building will remain a restaurant.
“Stay tuned for what goes in next or what they do with it next,” she said.
