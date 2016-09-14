‘This is fricken awesome!’ Bluffton restaurant catches heat for name, but readers approve

News broke this week that a chicken restaurant is pegged for Old Town Bluffton. And while the building has been approved, the name received some pushback from town leaders.
Fricken Chicken, they say, walks a fine line of decency.
So we asked our Facebook fans what they thought of the name. The response was overwhelmingly positive.
Here’s a sample of what folks had to say. What do you think? Comment at the bottom of the page and let us know.
Comments