What's in a 'Fricken' name?

We approached locals and visitors in Bluffton Tuesday with a piece of paper with one word written on it – “Fricken” – and asked, "What comes to mind when you see that word?" The Town of Bluffton's planning commissioners on Sept. 13 gave approval for a planned new restaurant named "Fricken Chicken,” with one caveat: the owner must first change the name. “The word 'fricken' is short for only one word,” a commission member said in explaining the name change request.