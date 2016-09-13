What's in a 'Fricken' name?

We approached locals and visitors in Bluffton Tuesday with a piece of paper with one word written on it – “Fricken” – and asked, "What comes to mind when you see that word?" The Town of Bluffton's planning commissioners on Sept. 13 gave approval for a planned new restaurant named "Fricken Chicken,” with one caveat: the owner must first change the name. “The word 'fricken' is short for only one word,” a commission member said in explaining the name change request.
Josh Mitelman The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette

Food & Drink

Bluffton 'Hopheads' know beer; take 2nd at National Homebrewers Conference

Lee Holyoak's and Ross Hendricks' India Pale Ale beer - "IPA" to microbrew aficionados - must be some kind of delicious, as it earned the Bluffton duo 2nd place at the 38th annual National Homebrewers Conference this month in Baltimore, Md. Holyoak invited us into his garage brewing facility, where we of course asked, What makes your and Hendricks' Black IPA such a standout?

Liz Farrell

How to make 'Whoooa-Sabi' wings with Carrie Hirsch

Carrie Hirsch is one of eight finalists in Wild Wing Cafe's annual "Battle of the Bones" chicken wing competition with her wasabi-based recipe, "Whoooa-Sabi." Here, minus a few exact details on the quantity of ingredients she uses, Hirsch demonstrates how her special wing recipe is made.

Food & Drink

How to make the perfect Cinco de Mayo Margarita

Evin Hopper, bar manager at Capitol Bar in Boise, Idaho, shows you how to make a classic margarita with a juicy twist: Capitol Bar's Cinco de Mayo Margarita. Ingredients: 1.5 oz. premium tequila, .75 oz. Cointreau, .75 oz. fresh lime juice, .5 oz. simple syrup, .5 oz. fresh orange juice, chile salt. Method: Fill mixing glass with first four ingredients. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chile-salt-rimmed, old-fashioned glass filled with ice. Squeeze fresh orange juice over top. Garnish with orange peel.

Entertainment Videos