Let’s boil it down for you; here’s what you missed at the Boiled Peanut Festival in Bluffton

Visitors chugged lemonade and downed shaved ice to keep cool Saturday afternoon in the Bluffton Village, but continued to brave the heat for something hotter: boiled peanuts.
What began Thursday with the “Cracking of the Nut” ceremony and the crowning of Lil’ Mr. Goober and Lil’ Miss Peanut, and continued Friday with the Peanut Pub Crawl in downtown Bluffton, ended with a boil at the 5th Annual Boiled Peanut Festival Saturday.
The festival, which originally began as a cook-off at the Bluffton Farmers Market, attracted more than 50 vendors, more than last year’s festival, according to organizers.
Crowds gathered to watch seven competitors face off in the Boiled Peanut Cook-off Contest, where Best Traditional went to Robbie Cahill of Cahill’s Market and Chicken Kitchen, Most Creative to G.W. Carver and Best Overall for the third year in a row to Charlie Sternburgh of May River Grill.
Hannah Parrish, co-founder of the festival, said she and her co-founder, Jared Jester, decided to create this event because it would be one of the first festivals in Bluffton surrounded by a cook-off. When it comes to judging boiled peanuts, she said there are several factors to consider.
“Normally, it’s about the taste, about the texture and just about the overall ‘Did you enjoy it?’ ” she said. “Because texture is a huge thing, you want it to be soft enough and juicy enough, and then the taste, obviously, it has to be salty enough or whatever flavor, like the curry coconut one — just have flavor.”
Although it seems like there’s a festival for nearly any food, Parrish said she and Jester wanted to create the Boiled Peanut Festival because boiled peanuts are a staple of the South.
“(Boiled peanuts) are one thing that if you were born and raised in the South, you probably grew up eating them, seeing them at least at ball games, and everything,” she said.
Nancy Adair attended her second Boiled Peanut Festival with her family and friends, and she said she loved attending the festivals in Bluffton throughout the year. When asked how she convinced her grandchildren to come to a festival dedicated to boiled peanuts, she laughed as the kids dug their hands into bags of peanuts set up for voting the Crowd Favorite.
“Look at them,” she said. “Even the little one rated the peanuts and picked out her favorite one. She’s only three.”
Erin Black, a member of the boiled peanut committee, said the organizers tried to keep the festival fun and carnival-like for the younger fans of boiled peanuts.
“We try to keep everything more kid friendly,” she said.
