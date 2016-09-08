Bluffton/Beaufort restaurant to thank first responders with free burgers on 9/11

In honor of 9/11, a local restaurant will serve up free burgers to those who serve and sacrifice for the community on Sunday.
This Sept. 11. — the 15th anniversary of the World Trade Center and Washington, D.C., terrorism attacks — Fat Patties will again offer any burger on the menu free of charge to firefighters, police officers, and paramedics at its Beaufort and Bluffton locations. Fat Patties will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
First responders can provide a work ID or an official roster to get their free meal burger.
Fat Patties has honored first responders with free food every 9/11 since opening in 2012. .
Comments