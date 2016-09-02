Game review: 'Madden NFL 17,' big improvements and new features make for a winning installment to franchise

Parents need to know that "Madden NFL 17" is a sports simulation that's appropriate for players of all ages. Gamers can play as or against their favorite NFL team. But because football is a contact sport, parents should expect hits and tackles, though players wear protective gear. The only issue parents might have is the ability to play online against others and communicate freely with them - potentially exposing gamers to inappropriate language.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
"Madden NFL 17" brings the gridiron back to your television screen, with new gameplay features, improvements, and a graphical overhaul - especially on next-generation consoles. You can challenge the game's artificial intelligence, someone beside you on the same TV, or online against other human players. You'll select teams with real NFL rosters, create and run plays, arrange playbooks, or even create and manage a franchise off the field. "Madden NFL 17" plays out like a televised NFL game, complete with broadcast-style cameras, play-by-play and color commentary, authentically-recreated stadiums with massive crowds, weather effects, and more.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
This year's installment of the extremely popular football franchise is more polished, deep, and feature-rich than previous games in the series. There's a laundry list of new features, beginning with updated offensive plays (special moves and path prompts to elude a defender) along with simplified defensive play-calling and formations. The game walks you through the improvements, which you can get the hang of pretty quickly. Thanks to fan feedback, the Franchise mode has been revamped with a Play the Moments feature, where you can quickly jump to a specific play - like dramatic third downs, game-winning drives, or defensive stands - and something called Big Decisions that lets you choose various challenges and situations for added customization and strategy. Other additions include full player editing, a practice squad, and an in-game ticker.
Popular modes are back, like Draft Champions, where you draft your fantasy team of NFL stars and legends, and Madden Ultimate Team, which lets you build your ultimate dream squad with your favorite NFL players from the past and present. Playing other teams helps you earn coins to redeem for goodies in the online store or trade and auction off items. While it can be daunting to add new features year over year, "Madden NFL 17" seems to strike a good balance between delivering what the fans want, while improving the overall experience with fixes and new content. You may not appreciate it all unless you skip a year or so, but this football game is a blast - especially with friends.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 8 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Positive messages: 4 out of 5
Positive role models: 4 out of 5
Ease of play: 5 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 2 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 4 out of 5 (Are products/advertisements embedded? Is the title part of a broader marketing initiative/empire? Is the intent to sell things to kids?)
GAME DETAILS
Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Price: $59.99
Developer: EA Sports
Release date: August 23, 2016
Genre: Sports
