Bluffton children’s book store will feature book signing with ‘Max and Ruby’ author

The Storybook Shoppe will feature a book signing with Rosemary Wells, a children’s book author and illustrator, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the store at 41A Calhoun Street in Bluffton.
The event will start with Wells reading her latest book “Hand in Hand” followed by the book signing.
Tickets to the event are $30 and only 30 tickets are available. Portions of the ticket proceeds will be donated to two local charities - Children’s Abuse Prevention Association and The United Way of the Lowcountry’s preschool program.
Tickets and details: 843-757-2600 or 843-263-8156
