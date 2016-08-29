A trip to Harry Potter World brings the magic to life

For the average kid, Universal Studios' The Wizarding World of Harry Potter looks like any other expertly designed part of the theme park. But for true fans of the Harry Potter books - including the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two" - the snowcapped roofs of Hogsmeade will trigger some major literary excitement. And a visit to the park - either the larger one in Orlando, Fla. or the smaller one in Hollywood, Calif. - can be an awesome way to encourage a kid to read the books or reward the ones who have.