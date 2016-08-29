App review: Prisma, super popular photo editor makes creating and sharing art a snap for teens

Parents need to know that Prisma - Art Photo Editor with Free Picture Effects & Cool Image Filters for Instagram Pics and Selfies is a photo-embellishment tool that puts an artistic filter on pictures. From there, teens can share their art via Facebook or Instagram, save it to the camera roll, or share via messaging or other connected social media apps. Terms of use specify it for users ages 13 and up. Teens can just see and save pictures without sharing them, but they should pay attention to privacy details for the apps they share from as well as read the privacy policy for this app. Note that the policy states user content can be shared with affiliates.